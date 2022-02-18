HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 36 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 475.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.64.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $317.99 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.59 and its 200 day moving average is $348.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

