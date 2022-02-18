Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,202 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 22.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after acquiring an additional 691,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 27.0% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

FFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,411 shares of company stock worth $262,158 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.