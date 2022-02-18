TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,962 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,176,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,745,000 after buying an additional 69,364 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,352,000.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.07. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

