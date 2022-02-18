Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HAS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.38.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 12.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.