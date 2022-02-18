Walter Noot Sells 1,153 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $106,099.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Walter Noot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Walter Noot sold 1,885 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $169,725.40.

On Thursday, December 16th, Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25.

USNA opened at $88.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.29. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

