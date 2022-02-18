Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.69.

NYSE RBLX opened at $54.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.13. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. Analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,994 shares of company stock worth $31,512,998.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Roblox by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Roblox by 131,594.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

