Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Eltek from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of Eltek stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of -2.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

