Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Eltek from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.
Shares of Eltek stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of -2.34.
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.
