Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $282.62.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $218.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.04. Cummins has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

