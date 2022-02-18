The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Dixie Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
DXYN stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96.
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
