The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Dixie Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

DXYN stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,392,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

