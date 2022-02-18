First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FNWB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ FNWB opened at $23.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,809,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

