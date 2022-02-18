Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Down 6.9%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s share price dropped 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.37. Approximately 4,714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 387,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

NRIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $691.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.33.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

