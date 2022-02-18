Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Up 5.8%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.37. 3,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 342,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.
Several research firms have recently commented on BRY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
About Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
