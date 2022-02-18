Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $23.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $438.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $25.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,885,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,460,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,815,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,359,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 848,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 201,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

