Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.75.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $180.90 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $165.26 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 57.69%.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hubbell by 12.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,370,000 after buying an additional 313,081 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Hubbell by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,196,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,459,000 after buying an additional 77,761 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,165,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hubbell by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,284,000 after buying an additional 26,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,517,000 after buying an additional 196,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

