Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $420.61.

Shares of HD stock opened at $347.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $380.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $363.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

