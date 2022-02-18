Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.44.
Several research firms have commented on POSH. MKM Partners downgraded Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $31,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $105,938.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,759.
Poshmark stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71.
Poshmark Company Profile
Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Poshmark (POSH)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.