Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

Several research firms have commented on POSH. MKM Partners downgraded Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $31,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $105,938.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,759.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Poshmark by 76.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,431 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 104,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Poshmark by 89.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after buying an additional 557,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Poshmark by 142.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,715 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 80,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Poshmark by 139.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,745 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 17,924 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

