David Allan Malinauskas Sells 10,000 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.75, for a total transaction of C$1,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$235,462.50.

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$110.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of C$9.13 billion and a PE ratio of 29.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$110.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$108.69. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a one year low of C$87.85 and a one year high of C$115.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$122.70.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

