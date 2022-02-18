Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,651,984.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $1,651,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $940,290.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,488,800.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $1,468,600.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,430,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $1,419,400.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $1,291,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $1,340,800.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $1,326,800.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,478,200.00.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.58. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after acquiring an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,976,000 after acquiring an additional 246,512 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,494,000 after acquiring an additional 91,395 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,141,000 after acquiring an additional 85,055 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

