Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swiss Re to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

OTCMKTS SSREF opened at $108.78 on Friday. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $83.60 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.95.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

