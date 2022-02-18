Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP Sells $3,339,975.20 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,093.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,202.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,334.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.