KeyCorp Increases Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Price Target to $28.00

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

NYSE ATI opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 316,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 49,232 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

