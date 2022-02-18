First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $44,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $46.03 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $49.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

