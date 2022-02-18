Morgan Stanley Has $106.76 Million Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 392,076 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $106,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Signature Bank by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $338.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $205.00 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.72.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

