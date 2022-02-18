Morgan Stanley Has $110.06 Million Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,258,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $110,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $79.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.12.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

