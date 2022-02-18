Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $113,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $128,000.
NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $263.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.43. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.97 and a 12-month high of $306.64.
