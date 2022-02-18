Morgan Stanley Purchases 36,248,561 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,248,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $112,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $1.57 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

