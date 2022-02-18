24,268 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

