Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 22.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,881,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,249,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 146,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,134,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,726,000 after purchasing an additional 761,637 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTES shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Shares of GTES opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

