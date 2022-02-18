Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 124,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 53,950 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 279,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 882,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 416,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43.

