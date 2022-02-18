Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 1,351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,798 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,726 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,114,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,564,000 after purchasing an additional 715,373 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,184,000 after purchasing an additional 671,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after purchasing an additional 612,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $297,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,736 shares of company stock worth $2,200,321. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXEL opened at $18.34 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXEL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

