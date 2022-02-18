Mariner LLC Buys Shares of 17,370 Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 132,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

