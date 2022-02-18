Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,710 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

ARW stock opened at $125.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.60. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.