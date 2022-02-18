Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 167,202 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,202 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,020,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 686.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 871,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,972,000 after buying an additional 760,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,289,000 after buying an additional 104,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,164,000 after buying an additional 654,140 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 2,946.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 895,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,076,000 after buying an additional 866,280 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTHT opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 140.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

