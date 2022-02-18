The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 605,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103,298 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $70,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,610,139,000 after buying an additional 491,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,597,114,000 after buying an additional 121,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after buying an additional 7,786,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,679,000 after buying an additional 305,577 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

BX opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.29. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

