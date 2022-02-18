MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,235,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,362 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $72,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 27.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 6.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MP. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 86,901 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MP opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $53.03.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

