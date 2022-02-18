Alight Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,069 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,221% compared to the typical volume of 762 put options.
In related news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $158,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alight during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
Alight Company Profile
Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.
