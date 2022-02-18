GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 67,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,074,129 shares.The stock last traded at $10.64 and had previously closed at $10.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in GreenSky by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,901,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,191 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GreenSky by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,019,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,559 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth about $41,851,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in GreenSky by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 3,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

