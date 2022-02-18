Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider David A. Dye Sells 400 Shares

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $11,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 120,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPSI. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

