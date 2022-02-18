Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.12

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 3107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

