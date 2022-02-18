Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,244 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 247% compared to the average volume of 2,956 put options.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.
NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.
