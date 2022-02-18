Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,244 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 247% compared to the average volume of 2,956 put options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

