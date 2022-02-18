Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Up to $25.43

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.43, but opened at $26.17. Macy’s shares last traded at $26.53, with a volume of 342,206 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 122.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Macy's

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

