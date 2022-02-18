Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,797,000.
Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.67. Warby Parker Inc has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $60.30.
WRBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.
Warby Parker Profile
Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warby Parker (WRBY)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY).
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.