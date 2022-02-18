Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,797,000.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.67. Warby Parker Inc has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $60.30.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $3,768,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 315,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.31 per share, with a total value of $9,562,926.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,892,210 shares of company stock valued at $108,582,043 and sold 602,848 shares valued at $27,710,333.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

