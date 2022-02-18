Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,849 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OCSL. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,096,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,981,000 after buying an additional 549,497 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 486.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 588,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 488,008 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 828,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 372,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 264,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 146,742 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $257,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,705. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 40.79%.

OCSL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

