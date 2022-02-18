GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. FMR LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,914,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,576,000 after purchasing an additional 148,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,877,000 after purchasing an additional 190,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 206.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 804,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 167.44% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.20%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 81.26%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

