Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,789 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 53,465 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Amundi bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,064,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 407.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after acquiring an additional 600,848 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 681.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 643,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 561,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 501,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 395.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 145,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.97, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $45.33.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.2673 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 129.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

