GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 3,256 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SunPower were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 86.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 22.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in SunPower by 922.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 197,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 178,442 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in SunPower in the second quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 15.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cfra cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.87.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $41.32.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

