GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $241,000 Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,104 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33,316.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after purchasing an additional 243,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,128,000 after purchasing an additional 218,096 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 329,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 88,167 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $180.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.49. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.79 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,576 shares of company stock worth $5,431,937 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.