Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

MESO stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 994.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 51.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 255,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

