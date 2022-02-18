Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

OLMA stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.98. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $54.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 739,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $6,945,548.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $35,969.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $100,431 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

