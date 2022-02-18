Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “
OLMA stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.98. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $54.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
