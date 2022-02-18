CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,390,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 16,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $102.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.00 and a 200-day moving average of $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 78,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 11.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 245,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.